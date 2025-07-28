Norden Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norden Group LLC owned 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.75 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.