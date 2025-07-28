Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

