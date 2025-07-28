AGP Franklin LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $39,626,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $16,875,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $6,750,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 883.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 643,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 3.3%

GT stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.