Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.0% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $566.37 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $567.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

