Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BABA opened at $120.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.