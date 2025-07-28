Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,445 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,769,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 381,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 50,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

