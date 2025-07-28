AGP Franklin LLC Acquires 78 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000.

XSD opened at $265.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

