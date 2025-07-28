IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 4,075.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 495,949 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 57.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IREN by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IREN by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IREN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $17.72 on Monday. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.