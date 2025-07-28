Stonekeep Investments LLC Purchases 1,188 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stonekeep Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

