Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,482 shares during the period. Sila Realty Trust accounts for 2.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

