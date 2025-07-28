Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 130.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,083,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $259.70 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

