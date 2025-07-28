Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,510 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of COST opened at $935.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $992.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.