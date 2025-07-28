First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.19 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.