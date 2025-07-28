Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,581,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

