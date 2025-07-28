Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,124 Shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. TXO Partners accounts for about 4.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of TXO Partners worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,059,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TXO Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $637.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.09.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TXO Partners LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 580.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bob R. Simpson purchased 2,250,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,250,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Hutton acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,820,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,303,225. This represents a 16.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,473,000 shares of company stock worth $52,095,540 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

