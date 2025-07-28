Stonekeep Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Toast Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $48.76 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

