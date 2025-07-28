Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

