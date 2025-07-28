Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,123.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,027.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.67. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.