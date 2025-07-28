Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $70.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
