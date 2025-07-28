Critical Analysis: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.03% 29.48% 6.91% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sally Beauty and Maison Luxe”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.28 $153.41 million $1.78 5.81 Maison Luxe $8.04 million 0.03 $1.67 million $0.01 0.05

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sally Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sally Beauty and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Sally Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Volatility and Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Maison Luxe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

