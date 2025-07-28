Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Reduces Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Seneschal Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,293,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 405,783 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DFLV opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.