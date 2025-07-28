Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $611.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

