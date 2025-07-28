Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,821 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

DUHP stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

