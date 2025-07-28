Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Head to Head Survey

Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial 12.67% 7.33% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and SmartFinancial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial $187.06 million 3.22 $36.14 million $2.47 14.34

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Susquehanna Bancshares and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 SmartFinancial 0 3 0 1 2.50

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans and leases; commercial business and mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing, heavy equipment, semis, and trailers loans and leases to small and mid-size companies; letters of credit; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

