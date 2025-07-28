Maridea Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.29 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

