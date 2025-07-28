New Republic Capital LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

