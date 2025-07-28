Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $231.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $231.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.84.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

