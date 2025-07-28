Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $402,828,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 885,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.