Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,322,000 after buying an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,454,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after buying an additional 499,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

