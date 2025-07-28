11,966 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

