Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

