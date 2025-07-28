Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,977,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 439,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

