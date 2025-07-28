KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,515 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,035,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after acquiring an additional 238,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,829,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,745,000 after acquiring an additional 176,223 shares during the period.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.55 on Monday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.