Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Price Performance
MCK opened at $711.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.71.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cfra Research downgraded McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
