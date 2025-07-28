Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE BMY opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

