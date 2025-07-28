MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $42,000 in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,268 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 863,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

