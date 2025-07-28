Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

NYSE PHM opened at $116.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

