AGP Franklin LLC Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

