Arcataur Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 284,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,029,000 after purchasing an additional 835,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.