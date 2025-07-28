MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,056 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.67. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.