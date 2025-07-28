Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,636,409,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,597.86, for a total value of $4,793,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,296. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,113 shares of company stock worth $173,419,391. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,606.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,396.89. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,615.35. The company has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

