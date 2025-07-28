Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $269.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.68. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock worth $9,091,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.