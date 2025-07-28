Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

