Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $81.40 Million Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,068 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF makes up 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 65.48% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $81,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

CLSM opened at $22.06 on Monday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

