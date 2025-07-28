Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.79 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $203.27 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

