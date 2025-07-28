Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 172,754 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5,519.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,109,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

