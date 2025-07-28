Arcataur Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

