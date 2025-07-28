Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 264,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,167,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

