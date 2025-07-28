Wincap Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Wincap Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 1.3% of Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sony by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,130 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sony by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sony by 87.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 729,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

