Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,214 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

